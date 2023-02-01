Gala Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $371.16 million and approximately $196.32 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00398927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28001724 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00584472 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

