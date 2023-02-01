Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 3.4 %

GTES opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile



Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

