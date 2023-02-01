GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $73.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

