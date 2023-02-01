Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $608.24 million and approximately $824,509.71 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00399527 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.83 or 0.28044006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587303 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

