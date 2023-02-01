GensoKishi Metaverse 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.66 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $392.77 million and $1.66 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.74 or 0.28229384 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00568988 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

