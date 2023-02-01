Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.64 ($7.64).

LON GLEN traded up GBX 3.53 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 544.73 ($6.73). 33,341,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,452,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.33. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The stock has a market cap of £69.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.58.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

