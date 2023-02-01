Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of GWR opened at C$18.94 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$452.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

