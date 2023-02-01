Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.20. 1,055,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $8,079,441. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

