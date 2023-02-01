Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.20. 1,055,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,373 shares of company stock worth $8,079,441 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

