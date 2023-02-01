Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 49.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $48,920.56 and approximately $4,276.11 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

