Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.61

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002662 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $118,239.97 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,895,575 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

