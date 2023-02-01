Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.13. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 5,480 shares trading hands.

Goldgroup Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

