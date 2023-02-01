Governance OHM (GOHM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,601.25

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $72,601.25 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,651.68 or 0.11456460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
