Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Graco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Graco by 93.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Graco by 13.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

