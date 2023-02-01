Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Graco Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.
Graco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Graco
In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Graco by 93.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Graco by 13.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graco (GGG)
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.