Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.06. 24,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 31,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

