Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

