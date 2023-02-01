Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,089,824 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 13.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Harmonic by 941.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 601,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.