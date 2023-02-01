Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

HMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,614. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,057,000 after acquiring an additional 544,685 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,690,748 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

