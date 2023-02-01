Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.3 %
HMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,614. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
