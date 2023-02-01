Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

HMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,614. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,057,000 after acquiring an additional 544,685 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,690,748 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.