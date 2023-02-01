HC Wainwright Comments on Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.