HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TALS opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.