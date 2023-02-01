HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) COO Sells $4,138,519.52 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCA stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.46. 1,573,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,281. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.22. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

