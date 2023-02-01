HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Michael S. Cuffe Sells 4,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.46. 1,573,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

