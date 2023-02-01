Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $52.36 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025926 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,044,931,783 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,411,389,309.33535 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06389529 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $30,343,027.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.