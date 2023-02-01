Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.8 %

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

FCNCA stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $783.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $779.70 and a 200 day moving average of $800.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

