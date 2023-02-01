Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.