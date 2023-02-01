Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. 563,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,926. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

