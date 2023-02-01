Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. 2,764,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

