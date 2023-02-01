Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. 63,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

