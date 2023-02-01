Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

