Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.33

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

