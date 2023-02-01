Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.33

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.
Hino Motors Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.
Hino Motors Company Profile
Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hino Motors (HINOY)
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.