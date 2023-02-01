Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion. Hologic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.83.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 1,944,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $83.12.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

