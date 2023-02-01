Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.33 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.83.

Hologic stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 1,944,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 133,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

