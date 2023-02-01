HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HomeStreet stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

