HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Down to $29.30

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $27.40. HomeStreet shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 716,333 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,302 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

