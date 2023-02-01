Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Shares of HLI opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
