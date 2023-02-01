Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

