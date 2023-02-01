H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HRB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

