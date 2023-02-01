H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $456.61

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.61 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 419.24 ($5.18). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.42), with a volume of 175,765 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of £196.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2,310.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 475.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.99.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

