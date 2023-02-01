Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $511.70 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $382.69 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

