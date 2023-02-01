Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Okta worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $22,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $23,494,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $203.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

