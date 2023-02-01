Huntington National Bank Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

