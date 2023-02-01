Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.