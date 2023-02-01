IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,770. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 92.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.