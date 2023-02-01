IDEX Trading Up 7.4% This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $35.13 million and $3.43 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00401639 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.23 or 0.28189378 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00571433 BTC.

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

