Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 50,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

