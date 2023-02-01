Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 60,122 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Target were worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

