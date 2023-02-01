Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

