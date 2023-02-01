IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 12080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.80) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

