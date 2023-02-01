Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $800.55

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 800.55 ($9.89) and traded as high as GBX 921 ($11.37). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 921 ($11.37), with a volume of 231,326 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.78) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,403.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 801.65.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

