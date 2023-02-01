Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Reaches $268.69 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00015741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $268.69 million and approximately $127.45 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00405256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.34 or 0.28445985 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00581054 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

