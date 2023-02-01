Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,846,226 shares in the company, valued at $404,384,501.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Trading Up 5.0 %

APPN traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 459,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,095. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

